GTA Online free money: Claim $1 million from Rockstar before it’s too late

Rockstar Games is giving away a massive $2,000,000 for free – and you can claim the first half of that prize right now

Grand Theft Auto fans, look sharp – you can get some free money in-game, but you have to act fast.

Rockstar Games announced a really easy way to score $2,000,000 in GTA Online without cheating the system, relying on glitches, and risking your account getting banned.

There are other easy ways of making money in GTA Online, of course, but this is going to be the easiest method you’ll ever read about.

Rockstar is offering players the chance to earn themselves a one-time windfall of cash in 2020, but in order to secure it, you’re going to need to log into the game and get that cash on your account soon.

The first in-game $1 million can be earned by logging into the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC by February 4 – so make sure to do it today if you don’t want to lose out!

If you log into the game again between February 6th and 12th, you will be able to nab that other $1,000,000.

Both bonus injections of cold hard cash will automatically be added to your GTA Online account, and you’ll be free to spend it on whatever you want.

“GTA Online will feature bonus cash of up to GTA$2,000,000 in its biggest cash giveaway yet,” a statement from the developer reads.

“Starting on January 30th you can earn GTA$1,000,000 just by playing before February 5th and will be able to earn another GTA$1,000,000 by playing between February 6th and February 12th.”

Once you’ve got that money in your account, you can spend it on anything you want – new cars, weapons, new properties, clothing, betting…. you name it!

You might want to hold onto some of the cash for now, though… it looks like Rockstar is due to add more content to the game pretty soon.

“There is still much more to come in 2020,” the developer teases.

“Next up for GTA Online is the addition of an open wheel racing series featuring all new vehicle types – with tense, high speed, track-based racing where tight cornering, tactical tire choices and perfectly timed pit stops make every second count.

“Plus, expect more big updates and a few surprises as we move forward into the year.

“Whether you have been away for a while or have never had a chance to play before, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in these two vast and unique living online worlds.”

The game is currently available to download for free to anyone with Xbox Games Pass – we can’t recommend it more if you even just want to trial the most successful entertainment product of all time.

We’ll keep you updated as Rockstar announces more information about what’s coming to GTA Online in the future.