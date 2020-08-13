Guadalajara, Queretaro clinch first wins of Liga MX season

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Guadalajara scored twice in 10 minutes to secure their first win of the Liga MX Apertura season with a 2-0 defeat of FC Juarez on Wednesday.

Jose Macias converted a penalty before Jesus Angulo doubled the visitors’ lead just after the hour mark at Estadio Olimpico.

The result lifted Guadalajara to 13th in the 18-team standings with four points from as many matches while Juarez dropped to eighth with five points.

Queretaro also registered their first victory of the campaign with a 1-0 home win over Cruz Azul. Kevin Ramirez was on target with a low first-half finish after being set up by Angel Sepulveda.

The Liga MX Apertura season began on July 24 after Mexican football was suspended for four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Enditem