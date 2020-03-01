Guaido says Venezuelan government tried to ASSASSINATE him after gunman spotted at opposition rally

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has accused the government of trying to murder him, after a masked gunman was photographed at his rally and motorcycle-riding attackers reportedly shot up his motorcade.

The incident took place at an opposition rally in the city of Barquisimeto in Venezuela’s northwestern Lara state on Saturday. Though no videos of the confrontation are available, a few photos from the scene were provided to the media by Guaido’s team. They show an unidentified dark-clad man in a helmet pointing a gun toward a group of opposition activists and politicians, including Guaido. The gunman’s face was covered with a cloth.

Hombre armado apunta hacia grupo de opositores liderado por @jguaido durante marcha el sabado en Barquisimeto @APhttps://t.co/xeIVXNstm9pic.twitter.com/zReD5AN4wE — Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) February 29, 2020

The city’s former mayor and Guaido supporter Alfredo Ramos told AFP that the protesters were by around 200 pro-government activists and security personnel, but the masked gunman did not fire his weapon when that happened. Guaido’s team said a 16-year-old protester sustained a gunshot wound in the leg sometime later.

In a separate incident, attackers on motorbikes reportedly shot at Guaido’s motorcade and pelted it with stones. His team shared a photo of a vehicle with a damaged rear windshield.

#URGENTE Colectivos y personas ligadas al régimen de @NicolasMaduro disparan con armas de fuego y, lanzan objetos contundentes contra caravana de @jguaido que realizaba actividad en Barquisimeto, Edo. Lara. #29Febpic.twitter.com/7XtgJjAKw9 — Luis Gonzalo Pérez (@luisgonzaloprz) February 29, 2020

Guaido quickly accused President Nicolas Maduro’s government of making an attempt on his life. “The cowardly dictatorship has tried to assassinate me. Our car has more than nine bullet holes,” the politician said. Speaking to newspaper El Pitazo, Ramos alleged that the attack was coordinated by local officials and the government’s security forces. The Maduro government did not comment on these claims.

Earlier this month, government supporters kicked and threw traffic cones at Guaido’s car outside Caracas Airport after he returned from a trip overseas. The politician was also doused with water during the scuffles that day.

