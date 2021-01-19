Guangdong beats Jilin to build up 5-game winning streak in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Marshon Brooks scored a team-high 28 points to help the Guangdong Southern Tigers beat the Jilin Northeast Tigers 111-106 in the CBA here on Tuesday, extending the team’s winning streak to five games.

Brooks also added six rebounds, while Clarence Weems pocketed 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Hu Mingxuan had 17 points as Zhou Peng contributed 11 points.

Jilin had a good start with Dominique Jones leading, finishing the first half 60-51 up before Guangdong bounced back in the third quarter.

Brooks scored several three-pointers and used breakthroughs to create damage, sending out two key caps in a row at critical moments to help his team retake the lead and reverse the game.

Despite the win, Guangdong head coach Du Feng lamented that his side had fallen behind in the first half in recent games. “I hope our players can be more focused on the game,” he said. Enditem