Guangdong conducts nucleic acid tests on teachers, students back to school

GUANGZHOU, April 22 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province has conducted nucleic acid tests on 2,100 teachers and students in their final year of junior and senior high schools, local authorities said.

No abnormality was found in their nucleic acid tests, according to a press briefing by the Guangdong provincial government Wednesday.

Students in graduating classes in junior and senior high schools in Guangdong are scheduled to return to school on April 27.

Statistics show that there are nearly 500,000 teachers and staff in the province’s 4,853 ordinary high schools, and the number of grade three students back to school is over 1.87 million.

All local governments in Guangdong are demanded to purchase and prepare masks for teachers and students to use for 14 days. Temperature measuring equipment, disinfectant, wash-free hand sanitizer, and other epidemic prevention materials must be provided to schools.

Guangdong will invite medical staff to instruct all schools to conduct epidemic prevention and control, with each school having at least one medical worker on campus. Enditem