Guangdong establishes anti-epidemic material export alliance

GUANGZHOU, April 4 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province has established an anti-epidemic material export alliance to boost the export of local epidemic prevention and control products.

Initiated by the council for the promotion of international trade of the city of Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, the alliance consists of 27 firms and organizations covering anti-epidemic materials manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce and insurance.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus across the world, foreign consulates and business associations in Guangzhou raised the requirement of purchasing anti-epidemic materials through the council for the promotion of international trade, said Yang Yong, director of the council.

However, many firms are confronted with various difficulties in the process including certification, logistics and insurance, and the alliance aims to coordinate and help firms solve those problems, Yang added.

A total of 23 foreign consulates and business associations in Guangzhou have already reached out to the alliance for medical products since the organization established four days ago.