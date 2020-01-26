Guangdong reports surge in cross-border e-commerce trade

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) – The import and export value of cross-border e-commerce in south China’s Guangdong Province grew to 110.8 billion yuan (about 16.05 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, up 45.8 percent from 2018, according to the provincial customs authorities.

Customs authorities of Guangdong said the province’s cross-border e-commerce import and export value last year accounted for about 60 percent of the country’s total cross-border e-commerce value.

The import value of Guangdong’s cross-border e-commerce reached 36.62 billion yuan and the exports totaled 74.16 billion yuan, up 21.3 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

Foreign trade in Guangdong continued to top the country at 7.14 trillion yuan in 2019, 0.2 percent lower than the previous year, according to the provincial customs.