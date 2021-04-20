Guangdong, Shanghai vaccinate Taiwan compatriots against COVID-19

GUANGZHOU/SHANGHAI, April 20 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province and Shanghai began inoculating Taiwan compatriots against COVID-19 on Monday.

Yang Chun-chue, a Taiwanese student at Jinan University, received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday afternoon, together with 61 other Taiwanese residents, in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

“Many of my classmates have already received the vaccination. My family also encouraged me to be inoculated as soon as possible,” said Yang. He added that after the vaccination, he felt less worried about potential infection as the vaccination gave him further protection.

In Shanghai, Taiwanese businessman Lee Cheng-hung made a reservation for the COVID-19 vaccination on his mobile phone at midnight as soon as the reservation service was launched on Monday.

The government has been really helpful in assisting the Taiwanese businesspeople and compatriots to fight against the epidemic and resume work and production, according to Lee. “I believe many more Taiwanese people living in the mainland will join in the vaccination campaign,” he said.

Taiwan compatriots enjoy the same treatment as mainlanders when seeking vaccination on the mainland, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, last Wednesday.

Taiwan compatriots bearing residence permits or medical-insurance certificates can register for vaccines in their place of residence on the basis of informed consent and volition, the same policy and procedure governing mainlanders, said Ma.

Those without the two documents can apply to Taiwan affairs authorities at the county level or above for such services, Ma added. Enditem