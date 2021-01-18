Guangdong smashes Tianjin for 4-game winning streak in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Marshon Brooks scored a game-high 25 points as the Guangdong Southern Tigers beat the Tianjin Pioneers 138-114 in CBA here on Sunday, extending their winning streak to four games.

Zhao Rui scored 20 points and Ren Junfei added 14 for Guangdong. Tian Yu scored 21 for Tianjin.

Despite the victory, Du Feng, head coach of Guangdong, still expressed his dissatisfaction with the fighting spirit of his players. “The fighting spirit of Tianjin is worth learning from,” he said.

Although Tianjin had a good start with a 32-26 lead in the first quarter, Brooks paced Guangdong to end the first half 58-58 with 17 points and two steals.

Guangdong had a 12-2 start after Hu Mingxuan’s lay-up and retook the lead, and widened it to double-digits going into the fourth quarter and kept the advantage en route to the victory.

“We lost the game because we didn’t do well defensively,” Tianjin’s coach Liu Tie said after the match.

Guangdong will face Jilin, while Tianjin will take on Fujian in the next round. Enditem