Guangdong’s daily mask production exceeds 20 mln

GUANGZHOU, March 3 (Xinhua) — The daily production capacity of surgical and general masks in south China’s Guangdong Province has reached 20.8 million, local authorities said Tuesday at a press conference.

The province now has a total of 339 mask manufacturers compared with 66 before the top-level response to the major public health emergency was launched, with daily production of surgical masks surging almost tenfold during the period, according to the provincial administration of market regulation.

To meet the soaring demand since the novel coronavirus epidemic broke out, the administration has made fast-track approvals and inspections on medical equipment, preparations, detection reagents and pharmaceuticals.

Tu Gaokun, head of the provincial department of industry and information technology, said daily production of raw materials for masks has increased from 4 tonnes in early February to 20 tonnes.

Guangdong is expected to produce some 30 million masks a day by mid March, Tu added.