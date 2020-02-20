Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. joins mask production to fight coronavirus

Workers are busy producing face masks at the workshop of GAC Component Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2020. Many factories across the country have suspended their own production and turned to manufacturing medical supplies to fill the demand gap amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group) officially commissioned its face mask production lines on Thursday. The mask production was carried out by GAC Group’s automotive parts division GAC Conponent Co., Ltd. with a daily output reaching 250,000 at present. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)