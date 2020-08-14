Infosurhoy

Guangzhou Evergrande beat Henan Jianye 3-1 in CSL

DALIAN, China, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Striker Wei Shihao proved his worth again with a double and helped Guangzhou Evergrande defeat Henan Jianye 3-1 in the fifth round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Friday.

Evergrande had a promising opportunity to test Henan’s goalkeeper Wu Yan from a free-kick in the 6th minute, but Elkeson’s volley was off target.

Neither side seriously threatened again until Evergrande captain Paulinho carved open the Henan defense with a close-range finish two minutes before half-time.

In the 78th minute, Wei rebounded a clever low shot into the net after his attempt from a penalty was blocked by Wu. After five minutes, the young forward achieved his second goal with a superb strike crossed from Xu Xin.

The second-half introduction of Fernando Karanga, who pulled one back in the 86th minute, gave Henan fresh attacking impetus but did nothing to change the result. Enditem

