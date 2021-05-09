Guangzhou office of B&R lawyers association opens doors

GUANGZHOU, May 9 (Xinhua) — The Guangzhou office of the Belt and Road International Lawyers Association (BRILA) was put into use Saturday, the Guangzhou Lawyers Association has announced.

With a mission of accelerating the development of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, BRILA will serve as a platform for lawyers and legal organizations in countries and regions along the Belt and Road, provide high-quality and efficient legal support, improve the regional economic and trade rules, and promote the practice of rule of law in different countries.

He Youhan, deputy director of the justice bureau of Guangzhou, said the city has been vigorously developing the foreign-related legal service industry and has paid great attention to cultivating high-end talent in the field.

According to the government plan, by 2025, the number of law firms in Guangzhou carrying out foreign-related business will hopefully reach 300, with more than 2,500 lawyers able to handle foreign-related cases. Enditem