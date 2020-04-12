Guangzhou reports 119 imported COVID-19 cases as of April 11

Guangzhou had reported a total of 119 imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of midnight Saturday, said Guangzhou mayor Wen Guohui at a press conference Sunday.

By Saturday, the city had reported a total of 479 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 119 were imported and 13 were infections related to the imported ones.

Of the 119 imported cases, 25 were of foreign nationality and 94 were Chinese nationals.

The city had reported 58 cases of asymptomatic infection by Saturday, of which 20 were from overseas.