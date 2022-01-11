Guantanamo remains a ‘black mark’ of the US war on terror after 20 years.

Guantanamo remains a ‘black mark’ of the US war on terror 20 years later.

Following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in New York on September 11, 2001, the United States took a step that will go down in international law history as a blot on the record.

Despite the fact that the US “global war on terror,” which began after the deadly 2001 terrorist attacks, was largely concluded last year with the withdrawal of the American army from Afghanistan, the dark side of this 20-year policy, the Guantanamo prison, remains open.

Guantanamo Bay, which the US leased from Cuba for the navy in 1903, was the site of the prison’s establishment 20 years ago today.

Under the guise of the “war on terror,” then-President George W. Bush established interrogation cells and prisons outside the jurisdiction of the judiciary so that those apprehended by US intelligence, mostly in the Middle East and Africa, for allegedly being involved in terrorism would not be entitled to judicial protection under US law.

People arrested as terrorist suspects by the US Army in many countries, particularly Afghanistan, were transferred to interrogation centers on American bases outside the country and secret prisons set up by the CIA to be tortured.

On November 11, 2002, the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced the establishment of a prison for terrorist suspects.

Despite the fact that Guantanamo is known as the only prison in the world where terrorist suspects are held, the existence of torture prisons in many countries, particularly Thailand, was unknown until 2006.

Almost 800 people have been tortured in Guantanamo Bay.

680 suspects were brought to Guantanamo prison within a year of its opening, where those arrested in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other regional countries were subjected to various forms of torture.

To date, 797 suspects have been held at Guantanamo, according to the US Defense Department.

Only a few pictures of daily life in Guantanamo, dubbed “the world’s worst prison,” have been made public.

