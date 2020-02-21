Guardiola vows to stay at Man City despite UEFA ban

LONDON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has vowed to stay with the club even if they are banned from Europe for the next two seasons.

City were rocked by a two-season ban from European competitions by UEFA last week over alleged financial irregularities, leading to speculation that the coach and several key players could be tempted to leave.

However, speaking after his side’s confortable 2-0 win at home to West Ham on Wednesday night, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss insisted he would not be walking out even if the ban stands.

“Personally, no matter what happens I will be here next season. If the club don’t sack me and that can happen — I will stay here 100 per cent, more than ever,” he said.

Guardiola said his desire to stay went beyond the contract he has to the summer of 2021.

“It’s something special. I want to stay, I want to help the club, if it is possible, to maintain this level as much as possible. Why should I leave when I said a month ago that I love this club and I like to be here? We spoke with the players and for the next three months here we are going to focus on what we have to do,” added Guardiola.

City have said they will appeal against the UEFA decision and Guardiola was optimistic that appeal could be successful.

“What happened has happened, but it’s not over, the club is going to appeal. I spoke a little bit about the situation and am confident that the club will defend its position.”

“When someone believes they are right they have to fight until the end, that is what the club is going to do. It’s not finished. The club believes it is unfair so we are going to appeal and we are going to wait,” he said.

City’s next game sees them visit third place Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, ahead of what promises to be a season defining game in the Champions League next week away to Real Madrid.