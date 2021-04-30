Guerrero named in provisional Peru squad for Copa America

LIMA, April 27 (Xinhua) — Peru head coach Ricardo Gareca has included former Bayern Munich striker Paolo Guerrero in his preliminary 50-man squad for this year’s Copa America.

Guerrero has not played for Peru since 2019, having missed the team’s opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers last year because of a serious knee injury.

The 37-year-old, who is Peru’s all-time leading scorer with 38 goals in 102 international appearances, returned to action for Brazilian club Internacional last month.

Mexican-born striker Santiago Ormeno was also named on the provisional list. The 27-year-old is the grandson of former Peru national team goalkeeper Walter Ormeno and is eligible to play for both countries. He has scored 16 goals in 32 games this season for Mexican top-flight side Puebla.

In addition, Gareca recalled veteran Alianza Lima forward Jefferson Farfan, who has also recovered from a knee injury.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the 47th edition of the Copa America – to be played in Argentina and Colombia – was postponed by a year because of COVID-19.

The competition will begin on June 13 with a clash between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. The final will be played in Colombia’s Caribbean port city of Barranquilla on July 10.

Peru has been drawn in Group B alongside Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, and Ecuador. Enditem