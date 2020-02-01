Guess who! Australian TV star is hardly recognisable in a Year 10 throwback

While she may not be lucky in love, she has certainly captured the nation’s hearts.

And this Australian reality star, 27, surprised her Instagram followers on Thursday by sharing a never-before-seen photo from her high school days.

She looked hardly recognisable in the picture, which was taken at her Year 10 formal around 10 years ago.

So did you recognise the girl in the photo? It’s none other than Elizabeth Sobinoff from Married At First Sight.

Before sharing the throwback snap, she spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about her experience on MAFS last year and her decision to return for the 2020 season.

Despite being infamously cheated on by her ex-‘husband’, Sam Ball, she said that she had ‘actually enjoyed the experience last year’.

Elizabeth added that she had felt optimistic heading into the experiment for a second time.

She filmed her wedding to former footy player Seb Guilhaus at Curzon Hall in Marsfield, Sydney, in October.

The ‘intruder couple’ were believed to still be together at the time of filming the MAFS finale earlier this month.

In a recent trailer, Elizabeth showed off her dramatic new look and declared: ‘I’m going to get the love that I deserve. It just has to work this time… it just has to.’

She has lost 10kg and completely transformed her appearance since starring on last year’s season of MAFS.