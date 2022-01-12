Guest judges for the BBC Three series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World have been revealed.

Guest judges for BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World have been announced.

BBC Three will premiere the new series on February 1st.

Jade Thirwell of Little Mix, actress Michelle Keegan, and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey are among the guest judges set to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race’s latest special series, which premieres next month.

When BBC Three relaunches as a broadcasting channel on Tuesday, February 1, the international Drag Race Extravaganza will air.

RuPaul Charles invites nine internationally renowned Drag Race Queens from previous seasons to compete for the ultimate title.

RuPaul will be joined by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton on the main judging panel, but there will also be a slew of extra-special celebrity friends each week.

The full list of celebrity guest judges is as follows:

“I can already smell the talent, hairspray, and a whole lotta side boob,” the Bridgerton star said, adding, “I can’t wait to get started.”

Jade previously appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s first season, and she’ll be back for the UK vs. The World special.

“I’m overjoyed to be back with the Drag Race UK family,” Jade said. “This series features some mega-stars.”

It’s a true celebration of global drag – and the community has shown me a lot of love.

I’m excited to show it to you.”

Clara Amfo is a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Three.

“I’ve always loved Drag Race UK because it’s so quintessentially British,” Clara Amfo explained. “From United Kingdolls to Kat Slater intros, iconic fish and chips lewks, Katie Price in Snatch Game.”

It could only be Drag Race UK, so I’m looking forward to seeing more of these British queens as well as what the international queens will Ru-veal!””

The Spice Girl said of her guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World, “I’m so excited to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World,” adding, “It’s truly the Olympics of Drag.”

It’s a celebration of British drag’s uniqueness… and an opportunity to educate the nation!”

“I love the show! It makes everyone smile…,” Michelle said of her first appearance on Drag Race.

I believe the world right now requires some of that, and this was by far the most enjoyable.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.