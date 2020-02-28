Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in…

MADRID, Feb 26 – Hundreds of guests who have been locked down in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife after Italian tourists staying there were diagnosed with coronavirus, will remain in isolation for 14 days, a senior regional government official said on Wednesday.

Two more of the group of 10 Italian holidaymakers tested positive for the infection, but tests on the rest of the group have returned negative, the official, Maria Teresa Cruz Oval, told a news conference. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo Editing by Ingrid Melander)