Guinea-Bissau reports COVID-19 variants first detected in UK, S. Africa

BISSAU, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Guinea-Bissau’s High Commission of fighting against COVID-19 announced on Monday that the country has detected two coronavirus variants first discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

“We hereby to inform you that we have registered 26 cases of the British-identified coronavirus variant, and one case of the South African-identified variant, among 40 samples sent to a laboratory certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in The Gambia,” announced Aldajie Balde, a member of the High Commission.

“The appearance of these two variants in the country preoccupies the health authorities, but we will take new measures to contain their spread,” Balde said.

The High Commissioner of fighting against COVID-19, Magda Robalo, also expressed concerns over these variants in the country. But she said that she was expecting them, because there had been many citizens back from aboard in the past days.

“We will send other samples during the week to the Pasteur Institute in Dakar to check the profile of the virus detected,” Robalo said.

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo declared in January a state of calamity throughout the territory for a period of 30 days, following the surge of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

So far, Guinea-Bissau has reported 2,924 positive cases, including 2,464 recoveries and 46 deaths.