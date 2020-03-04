Guinness could be on the menu as William and Kate visit…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may sample a pint of Guinness when they meet leading figures from Irish life.

William and Kate are due to arrive in Dublin later for the start of their first official tour of the country.

At the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse – a major visitor attraction in the Irish capital telling the story of the famous drink – the couple are due to meet a range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors.

During the first day of the three-day trip, the Cambridges will also lay a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

The quiet open space is dedicated to those who rose up against British rule in 1916 and gave their lives for Irish independence.

When the Queen made her historic visit to Ireland in 2011 – the first by a British monarch since the nation gained independence from Britain – she bowed her head during a visit to the garden as a mark of respect for those who died, a hugely symbolic moment.

The duke and duchess will also meet Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach, or prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

William and Kate will also visit the counties of Meath, Kildare and Galway during their trip, which aims to highlight the strong links between the UK and Ireland, Kensington Palace in a statement.

The statement added: “Following Her Majesty the Queen’s historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.”

It also said: “The UK’s links with Ireland are extensive, and the duke and duchess are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people.”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have made five visits to Ireland over the past five years, a sign of the closer Anglo-Irish relations ushered in by the Queen’s tour.

The Cambridges’ trip, which unusually was announced in advance, is likely to be seen as a diplomacy visit in the wake of Brexit.

The statement added: “During the three-day tour, the duke and duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills.

“Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation.

“2020 will see Galway host the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland, a showcase of events highlighting the richness and diversity of Irish culture, art and sport.

“During their time in Galway, the duke and duchess will have the opportunity to experience a taste of modern and traditional Irish culture for themselves.”