Guinness World Records reports that the world’s oldest man died less than a month before his 113th birthday.

According to Guinness World Records, the world’s oldest man died just shy of his 113th birthday.

The world’s oldest man, according to Guinness World Records, passed away just 24 days before his 113th birthday.

Saturnino de la Fuente, who lived in León, northwest Spain, for 112 years and 341 days, died on Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days, according to Guinness World Records.

The death was confirmed by Senior Gerontology Consultant Robert Young, who helped confirm Saturnino’s record as the oldest person alive (male) at the age of 112 years and 211 days in September 2021, according to the record agency.

De la Fuente was born in the neighborhood of Puente Castro in the city of León on February 1, 1932.

According to Guinness World Records, the date was November 11, 1909.

He married in 1933 and was dubbed “El Pepino.”

He credited his long life to being kind and not “hurting anyone.”

While his short stature (1.50 m or 4.92 ft) prevented him from enlisting in the Spanish Civil War in 1936, he instead established a successful shoemaking business and designed army boots.

According to the record agency, he went on to become “a famous artisan” in the area.

De la Fuente was a soccer fan who backed León’s Cultural Leonesa and helped to found Puente Castro’s local team.

His teammates honored him as the club’s oldest member on his 110th birthday.

The cobbler, who survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and had seven daughters and one son with his wife Antonina — followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren — was to be buried at a local cemetery, according to a report by the Associated Press.

READ ON FOR MORE INFORMATION: