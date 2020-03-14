Gulang County in NW China achieves overall poverty alleviation in early 2020

Combination photo shows the old home of villager Xu Cun in Shicheng Village, Huangyangchuan Town, Gulang County, on Feb. 6, 2018 (up) and the new home of villager Xu Cun in a relocated town in Gulang County, on March 10, 2020 (down), in northwest China’s Gansu Province. Gulang County, located at the foot of Qilian Mountains, is a poverty-stricken area. Since 2013, the local government has moved dozens of administrative villages in the southern poor mountains to Huanghuatan ecological migration area through the implementation of the planned relocations of poor populations from inhospitable areas. By the end of 2019, a total of 62,400 people had been relocated. At the same time, the local government has developed the poverty alleviation industries in the migration area, such as cattle and sheep breeding and greenhouse fruits and vegetables, so that people there can increase their income. After years of continuous efforts, Gulang County has achieved overall poverty alleviation in early 2020. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)