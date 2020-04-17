Gulf states to establish food supply safety network

KUWAIT CITY

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday approved Kuwait’s proposal to establish a common food supply safety network among member states.

The official Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Ministry of Commerce as saying that members had instructed the General Secretariat of the Council to complete a technical study of the proposal, and approve it.

The GCC trade ministers’ meeting, held via video link, discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the flow of goods, trade, as well as the solutions to any issues.

The GCC — which relies heavily on oil revenues to finance its budget — has six members: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. It was formed in 1981.

-Writing by Mahmoud Barakat in Ankara