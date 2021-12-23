Gum disease may be linked to mental health issues and chronic illnesses, according to a new study.

A new study from the United Kingdom found a link between gum disease and chronic illnesses, as well as a slew of other conditions. The study called the link between gum disease and chronic illnesses a “substantial public health burden.”

Researchers examined medical health data from January 1995 to January 2019 in the BMJ Open journal to see if there was a link between periodontal diseases like gingivitis and chronic diseases like mental illness, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disease.

The study found a link between the two.

Researchers concluded in the study that “periodontitis appeared to be associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular, cardiometabolic, autoimmune, and mental ill health in this cohort.”

“Because periodontal diseases are so common, an increased risk of other chronic diseases is a significant public health burden.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, periodontal diseases are caused by an infection or inflammation of the gums and bone that support the teeth.

Gingivitis is a milder form of gum disease, whereas periodontitis can lead to tooth or bone loss.

The two most common threats to dental health, according to the CDC, are gum disease and tooth decay.

Despite this, it is all too common.

According to the CDC, nearly half of adults in the United States aged 30 and up have periodontal disease, with over 70% of adults over 65 developing it. The researchers did not dismiss the universal challenge of maintaining dental hygiene.

“Both here in the UK and around the world, poor oral health is extremely common.

When oral disease progresses, it can result in a significant reduction in quality of life,” says co-first author Dr.

In a statement about the study, Joht Singh Chandan said.

“However, little is known about the link between poor oral health and many chronic diseases, particularly mental illness, until now.”

The researchers compared 64,379 adults with a periodontal disease diagnosis to a group of 251,161 adults who had not been diagnosed with periodontal disease.

According to the data, 9.9% of those diagnosed with periodontal disease also have cardiovascular disease

