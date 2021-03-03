Gun battle kills 5 in N. Afghanistan

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, March 2 (Xinhua) — Three militants and two pro-government militiamen were killed as clash erupted in Aqtash district of the northern Kunduz province on Tuesday, district head Mohammad Aqtash said.

The clash flared up after a group of Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint around noon triggering gun battle, which lasted for one hour, and the militants fled away after leaving three bodies behind, according to him.

Two pro-government militiamen were also killed in the firefight, said the district governor. Moreover, three militants and a pro-government militiaman were injured.

The Taliban outfit, which controls parts of Kunduz province with Kunduz city as its capital 250 km north of the national capital Kabul, haven’t commented on the incident. Enditem