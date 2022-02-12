Gun cops kicked a family off a plane at Heathrow after the cabin crew’refused to let their children’s nanny join them in business class.’

Armed cops escorted a top British barrister and his family off a flight after he allegedly argued with cabin crew over the refusal of his child’s nanny to fly in business class with them.

Charles Banner, QC, 41, was escorted off the British Airways plane with his wife, who is also a barrister, and his two children, ages one and four, as well as their child minder.

Last Thursday, they were flying from Heathrow to Turin for a skiing vacation, but when they arrived at the boarding gate, Charles was informed that the family’s nanny would be sitting in economy.

According to MailOnline, he had purchased business class tickets for the two-hour flight, but she was downgraded due to the flight being oversold.

When Charles and his family boarded the plane, there was a heated argument with the cabin crew, and the pilot turned the plane around and refused to take off until Charles and his family were removed.

Charles insists that “challenging the cabin crew” was the right thing to do because his wife needed to get some work done during the flight and needed the nanny to watch the kids.

“If BA had told me that the nanny couldn’t sit with us in business, we would not have traveled and could have gotten a later flight,” he told the publication.

However, they only informed us of this once we arrived at the boarding gate.

“I was impeccable in my behavior, but I was challenging the cabin crew because it was the right thing to do.”

The staff’s pettiness and vindictiveness were to blame.

I was being extremely courteous throughout the entire situation.”

The incident was “a very upsetting event,” according to Charles, who was “appalled” by the way they were treated.

The barrister claims that a free business class seat was available near them, but cabin crew said the nanny would not be allowed to upgrade from economy.

“We kept asking for an explanation, and the cabin crew kept telling us we’d be compensated, repeatedly gaslighting us by ignoring our requests for an explanation as to why the spare seat couldn’t be used,” he said.

He then informed the crew of the plane that he had filed a formal complaint about their behavior.

“Rather than apologizing, the cabin crew then requested that the pilot not fly either the two children, ages 4 and 1, their mother, the nanny, or myself, which was a gross over-reaction to our understandable outrage at how we had been treated – most likely to provide the cabin crew with cover against the complaint that I indicated I had…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.