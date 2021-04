NIAMEY, March 31 (Xinhua) — Heavy gunfire was heard in the area of the presidential palace in Niger’s captial here around 3:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Wednesday for about 30 minutes, according to residents.

Other shots were also heard early in the morning in the area of Niamey International Airport, where Niger’s military base is located.

The presidential guard has blocked all access routes to the palace at strategic points.