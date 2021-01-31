Gunman kills anti-terrorism official in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — An unidentified gunman on Saturday evening shot dead an anti-terrorism official in northwest Pakistan, security officials told media.

Pakistani security officials said an unknown target killer fired on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel outside the Central Jail in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing an inspector of the CTD.

Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Enditem