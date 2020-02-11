Gunman robs bank of around 40,000 USD in Myanmar’s Yangon

YANGON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A gunman with a bogus bomb robbed a bank located in the eastern part of Myanmar’s Yangon on Friday morning, an official from Office of the Yangon Region Police Force told Xinhua.

“The robbery took place at a branch of CB Bank in North Dagon township at around 9:00 a.m. local time. The bomb is fake and measures are being carried out to capture the suspect,” the official said.

Tin Tun Naing, Yangon Region’s parliament member, told Xinhua that the gunman threatened the bank staff with a gun and took about 60 million kyats (40,000 U.S. dollars) from the bank while leaving the bogus bomb at the bank before driving off in a white taxi.

“We have captured the taxi driver and further investigation to confirm if he was involved in the robbery or not is underway while we are hunting for the gunman,” a police said.

According to the CB Bank’s statement, no staff and customer was hurt and the bank resumed its operation on Friday afternoon.