Gunman storms Paris mosque, injures at least 1 & flees the scene

At least one person has been seriously injured after an armed man wearing a helmet opened fire inside a mosque at Rue de Tanger, Paris, before fleeing the scene on a scooter.

The gunman opened fire in the courtyard of the Adda’wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque in the 19th arrondissement shortly before 8pm local time. There were around 15 people inside at the time of the incident, one of whom suffered multiple gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old man was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly in serious condition.

At least one injured after man opens fire in mosque in Paris pic.twitter.com/uh5o9nj6zr — Sami AL-ANSI (@SamiALANSI) March 8, 2020

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene of the attack on a two-wheeler in unknown direction. Several 9mm caliber shells were found at the scene of the attack.

The exact motive of the attack is yet unknown, but authorities opened a criminal probe into “attempted homicide,” citing a personal conflict between worshippers as one of the most probable reasons.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!