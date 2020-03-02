Gunman takes hostages in mall of Philippines’ capital, 1 hurt

MANILA, March 2 (Xinhua) — A gunman took around 30 hostages at a shopping mall in the San Juan City of Metro Manila and one person was shot, a government official said on Monday.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said a former security guard of the V-Mall, with firearms, held hostage up to 30 employees of the sprawling mall.

“We are currently negotiating with the hostage-taker,” Zamora said.

Zamora said the gunman shot and injured one person. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

Initial news reports said the attack happened around 10 a.m. local time and is still ongoing. Entry to the mall was sealed and police asked mall-goers to stay away from the mall.