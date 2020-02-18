Gunman who murdered ISIS terrorist’s teenage relative at a Sydney park is still on the loose

A gunman who shot the teenage relative of a slain ISIS terrorist at a park in Sydney is still on the run two days after the suspected targeted killing.

Omar Elomar, 18, was gunned down by the roadside on Cabramatta Avenue at Miller, in the city’s south-western suburbs, about 11pm on Saturday.

He was shot in the chest in a playground before dying in a pool of blood next to his silver Lexus despite the best efforts of a local who tried to perform CPR.

Omar’s relative Mohamed Elomar was infamously pictured holding a severed head in each hand while fighting for ISIS in Syria, before later dying in a drone strike in 2015.

On Monday, police confirmed inquiries into Mr Elomar’s death were still ongoing as the shooter remains on the loose.

The slain teenager’s older relative Shayma Elomar, who considers Mr Elomar like a brother, took to Facebook on Sunday with an ominous warning to her friends.

‘Anybody who had a post up of Omar on the floor with a white shroud with blood stains… please have some decency and stop sharing it and take it down. Please respect our family,’ she wrote in the post on Sunday night.

She also warned of fake fundraising pages that had been set up in her name asking for donations.

‘Anyone that’s receive a Gofund Me page in my name for Omar don’t put any money in, its a scam!! Someones trying to use it to make money sickos out here anyways that is all. Sad world,’ she wrote.

Ms Elomar was distraught when news broke of her ‘brother’s’ death.

She penned a heartfelt tribute on Facebook where she claimed he had a smile that ‘could light up any room’.

‘Last night somebody thought it was OK to take away one of the two and only brothers that I have,’ Ms Elomar wrote.

‘Omar I have no f**king words! I have no more ambition for life. Omar wanted to be a lawyer… (he) was going places in life.

‘Anyone who knew this beautiful soul knew how happy and amazing he was, his smile could light up any dark room.’

Daily Mail Australia understands Omar is a direct relative of Ibrahim Elomar, an uncle to Mohamed and Ahmed Elomar.

Mohamed flew from Sydney to Syria in 2013 to join Islamic State and quickly rose up the ranks of the terrorist organisation, alongside fellow Australian Khaled Sharrouf.

Mohamed’s brother Ahmed previously spent three years in jail for bashing a police officer during the Hyde Park riots in 2012.

Ibrahim Elomar and his brother Mamdouh, the father of Mohamed and Ahmed, were sentenced to 20 months in prison for trying to bribe officials to receive construction contracts. They were released from jail in mid-2019.

Liverpool Police Area Commander Superintendent Adam Whyte said it was too early to determine if the shooting had been a drive-by attack.

‘It is very early stages, but what I can assure the community out here in Liverpool is that the incident is not random, it is targeted,’ commander supt Whyte said.

‘My message to all those involved is that you are best to hand yourself in to Liverpool Police Station.’

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene near Miller Park about 11pm on Saturday to find a member of the public desperately trying to revive the teenager.

The shooting happened directly outside the home of Raed Kalal, who told The Daily Telegraph he tried in vain to perform CPR on the teenager.

‘I’ve heard a gunshot, ran out, called the ambulance, started doing CPR and the bloke died straight away and that was it,’ Mr Kalal said.

‘I tried CPR, mouth to mouth… I had my phone on the ground and the ambulance they were (talking to me).

‘I tried my best… I’ll try save any life, doesn’t matter who it is.’

Forensic officers continued to search the park – popular with children and located next to Miller Park Technology School – for evidence on Sunday morning.

Locals in the area said they heard what sounded like a ‘party’ coming from the park in the hours before the shooting.

Elomar’s Lexus – which had red P-plates on it – and three other cars, including a black Toyota Corolla, a white VW hatchback and a purple Nissan Tiida, were seized by NSW Police detectives.

Liverpool Police Area Command are currently investigating the incident.