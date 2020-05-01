Gunmen demonstrate in Michigan Capitol against containment

Armed demonstrators entered the Michigan State Capitol on Thursday where parliamentarians met, demanding that the deconfinement measures put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 be relaxed.

Dozens of protesters, some of them armed, gathered in the entrance to the Capitol, seat of the Michigan Parliament in Lansing, its capital. Not wearing a mask, some yelled in the face of masked police to demand access to the Chamber.

“Just above me, men with guns are shouting at us,” tweeted Michigan senator Dayna Polehanki with a photo showing four men, one of whom appeared to be carrying a gun. “Some of my colleagues who have bulletproof vests wear them,” she said.

Outside, demonstrators held up signs against containment, one of which showed the Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, dressed up as Adolf Hitler.

A group called “Michigan United for Freedom” organized the protest, dubbed “the American Patriot Rally”. Local police told NBC News that it is legal to carry weapons in the Capitol, as in the rest of the state of Michigan.

It is the second time in April that demonstrators, sometimes armed, gather in Lansing to demand the end of confinement in Michigan, which has more than 3,500 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University .

Despite protests, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been rather favorably received, according to several recent opinion polls.