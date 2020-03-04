Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Nigeria

ABUJA, March 4 (Xinhua) — Two policemen were killed by some unknown gunmen in Nigeria’s Delta region, local police said on Wednesday.

The two security agents were gunned down earlier in the day, while on special duty in the city of Warri in the Delta State.

Some gunmen had hit their duty post, engaging the police in a gunfight. The two policemen were gunned down during the gunfight, said Hafiz Inuwa, the state’s police chief.

Inuwa said the security agency was working assiduously to apprehend the suspected killers. Enditem