Gunmen kill 7, injure 1 in north Nigeria attacks

ABUJA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Seven people were killed and another was injured in separate attacks on villages in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna on Sunday, an official said.

The attackers were suspected bandits in two villages in the Igabi local government area and another village in the Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, said Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

The injured with gunshot wounds is receiving treatment at a local hospital, Aruwan said, without giving full details of the attacks.

Local security agencies are investigating the attacks, he added.

Banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities have been rampant in the Nigerian region for years. Enditem