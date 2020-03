LAGOS, March 2 (Xinhua) — Gunmen operating in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna on Sunday reportedly killed about 50 villagers, including infants in three local government areas of the state, a police source said on Monday.

The affected areas are Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi. They are all in the northern axis of the state.

The source told media that the gunmen attacked six villages which are within the three areas.