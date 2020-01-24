Gunmen kill commander of Basij militia in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Masked gunmen on Wednesday killed the commander of paramilitary Basij security force in Iran’s southwestern town of Darkhoein, official IRNA news agency reported.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle ambushed and killed Abdolhossein Mojaddami in front of his house, the report said.

According to the semi-official Fars news agency, four bullet were fired at Mojaddami.

The assailants carried Kalashnikov-type and hunting rifles, Fars said.

No group or entities has claimed the responsibility for the assassination. The case is under investigation, according to IRNA.

Basij is an Iranian paramilitary security force affiliated to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.