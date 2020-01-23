Gunner in Darwin hospital in health scare

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has suffered a “minor heart scare” that saw him admitted to a Darwin hospital on Saturday.

His office says following doctors’ advice he will take time off until he has been cleared to return to work.

Doctors have advised that there were no ongoing issues, a spokeswoman for Mr Gunner said on Tuesday.

Treasurer Nicole Manison will act as chief minister until his return to work.

Mr Gunner, who turned 44 earlier this month, was treated for an undisclosed health matter last year during a trip to the remote NT town of Borroloola.

His wife, ABC journalist Kristy O’Brien, is expecting their first child.

The news came as NT Country Liberal Opposition leader Gary Higgins, announced on Monday he was quitting the job seven months out from the election, citing health issues.

He will be replaced by deputy leader Lia Finocchiaro, the only other CLP MP in the NT parliament.