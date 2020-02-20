Guns allegedly found in bull bar in NSW

Two guns and a silencer have allegedly been found stashed inside the bull bar of a Toyota Landcruiser during a police search of a property in rural NSW.

A rifle and a double-barrel shot gun, as well as ammunition and a silencer, were allegedly uncovered at a property between Bathurst and Mudgee on Tuesday.

A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with 12 offences related to guns and ammunition possession as well as breaching bail.

He was refused bail and is scheduled to front the Mudgee Local Court on Wednesday.