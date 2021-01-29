Guo leads Liaoning to snatch 10th straight win in CBA (updated)

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — With star guard Guo Ailun’s aggressive attacks, the Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated the Jiangsu Dragons 122-109, grabbing a 10-game winning streak in the CBA on Friday.

Liaoning finished with five players in double digit points, led by Guo who notched 32 points, eight assists and five rebounds, shooting 11 of 17 in 28 minutes. Dezmine Wells of Jiangsu scored a game-high 35 points.

Guo switched into his attack mode in the early minutes with three-pointers and tough layups, helping Liaoning maintain its aggressiveness on offense, leading 55-50 into the second half.

“In the third quarter, we strengthened our defense and played more actively to build a lead, but we could have done better in the first half,” said Liaoning head coach Yang Ming at the post-game press conference.

Liaoning continued to pour on the pressure in the third quarter as Guo kept scoring in the paint, expanding the advantage to 20 points. Jiangsu regrouped in the last period with Wells making consecutive jump shots, but Liaoning held off their attacks by controlling the rhythm.

“Our players did a good job tonight, but we made mistakes in the third quarter. Liaoning is a very strong opponent this season, and they have great performances offensively,” said Jiangsu head coach Li Nan. Enditem