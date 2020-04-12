Gustavo Petro, a benchmark for the Colombian left, announces that he has cancer after being diagnosed in Cuba

The senator and former presidential candidate in 2010 and 2018 Gustavo Petro has announced that he suffers from stomach cancer in a video published by himself on social networks after traveling to Cuba to undergo tests that led to the diagnosis. Next Monday he will undergo an operation that

surgical to remove the tumor.

«After going to the Inter-American Court on my case, I decided to travel to Cuba to undergo complete health exams. On March 2 I was diagnosed with a disease, cancer early in the junction of the esophagus with the stomach, “explained Petro in a recording that does not last two minutes.

Statement on my health situation pic.twitter.com/jDBf02v5RW – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) April 10, 2020

«I returned to the country to obtain a second medical opinion and after laboratory analysis and endoscopies, the existence of an injury was determined in the same place. I decided to return to Cuba on March 18 to confront all the medical studies and opinions and make my own determinations. On Monday April 13 in the morning I will have a new endoscopy this time with surgical intervention to try to remove the damaged tissue, “he said.

«If, due to the delicateness of the tissues where the lesion is located, it cannot be completely removed and if the existence of cancer is confirmed, I will enter chemotherapy treatment. Due to the existence of viruses, my confinement is and will be total, ”he indicated.

Petro refers to the coronavirus pandemic, which according to the last official report has left 2,473 infected and 80 dead in Colombia. In addition there are 197 recovered. .