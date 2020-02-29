Gusts of more than 100 km / h are currently crossing the south of Belgium

If we had said that the Jorge storm would not touch Belgium, it is very strong gusts of wind which is currently sweeping the country. We have recorded speeds over 100 km / h in some places.

The wind has been blowing hardest in the south of the country since the beginning of the afternoon. The storm reached Belgium from the west, arriving from Lille where the wind blew at 110 km / h peaks. In Chièvres, according to Info Météo, a peak was recorded at 108 km / h. Gusts of over 100 km / h are also observed in the Namur region.

The bursts are short-lived but intense.

The front was just before 2 p.m. on Tienen.

Locally, there is also thunder and hail.

Remember that the MRI alert is orange in the provinces of Namur, Liège and Luxembourg and yellow for the rest of the country.