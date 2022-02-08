Guto Harri: Johnson’s new communications chief is defended by No 10 over lobbying in support of Huawei, a Chinese tech giant.

Guto Harri: Johnson’s new communications chief is defended by No 10 over lobbying in support of Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Downing Street confirmed a meeting occurred while Guto Harri was working for a lobbying firm representing Google, but insisted it was ‘within the rules.’

After it was revealed that Boris Johnson’s new communications chief lobbied officials in support of Chinese tech firm Huawei, Downing Street defended him.

Guto Harri, who was appointed as part of the Prime Minister’s recent reorganization of No 10 staff, approached Sir Eddie Lister, the former chief of staff, to lobby against the Huawei ban.

Downing Street confirmed the meeting took place, but insisted it was “conducted in accordance with the rules.”

“My understanding is that there was a meeting with Huawei and No 10 officials,” said the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

That is within the rules, and we obviously met with a number of interested parties during the discussion.

“That was in complete accordance with the instructions.”

Sir Eddie – now Lord Udny-Lister – reportedly told Mr Harri that the PM was not “anti-China” and did not want to ban the company, but was torn between his instinct and US and Tory pressure.

Mr Johnson had “heard all sides of the argument,” according to Downing Street.

“Having an effective relationship with China is in the UK’s interest, and that relationship needs to be clear-eyed,” the spokesman said.

“We must be able to discuss our differences openly and address some of the challenges that China may pose.”

And the Prime Minister acts in this manner.”

Mr Harri was reportedly representing lobbying firm Hawthorn Advisors when he met with Sir Eddie and Huawei executives in June 2020 to discuss which ministers should be approached about lifting the ban on Huawei’s involvement in the installation of 5G networks, according to the Sun.

Huawei’s participation was prohibited the following month due to security concerns.

“Obviously, we want to ensure the UK has access to the best technology for its citizens,” No 10 said when asked if the PM was forced to take such measures.

“However, we needed to balance that against any security or international concerns raised, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Guto Harri: No 10 defends Johnson’s new comms chief over lobbying in support of Chinese tech giant Huawei