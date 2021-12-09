Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite for this muscular, macho revenge thriller in Wrath of Man.

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite in Wrath of Man, a muscular, macho revenge thriller.

Director and actor are in fine form with some old-fashioned shoot-em-up fun 23 years after their Lock, Stock pairing.

Both the director’s strengths and indulgences are on display in Guy Ritchie’s latest heist thriller.

Wrath of Man features macho Cockney geezers (albeit sometimes disguised as Americans), previous plot elements of crime capers, and that quippy comic style that either lands or crashes spectacularly.

So while the audience’s mileage may vary, if you enjoy a good crime thriller with plenty of machismo, you’ll probably enjoy this.

Jason Statham plays “H,” an enigmatic man who joins Fortico Security as a cash truck security guard despite – or perhaps because of – the job’s true dangers.

H’s boss, “Bullet” (the excellent Holt McCallany, formerly of David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter), and rookie colleague “Boy Sweat” (Josh Hartnett), quickly discover that H doesn’t require much on-the-job training, remaining calm even when confronted with the worst-case scenario: a robbery.

Perhaps H isn’t who he claims to be.

The plot is full of hairpin twists and devilish little turns, as is typical of Ritchie’s work.

Wrath of Man is a four-part revenge thriller disguised as a heist film.

While it appears to be more about the fearless security detail protecting the cash-filled armoured vehicles at first, it soon becomes clear that this is a more complex story about a man whose insurmountable guilt and grief drive him to vengeance.

It’s great to see Ritchie relax into a genre he’s familiar with, and this time it’s a muscular throwback action film from the 1970s.

Seeing the director reunite with Statham in a full-fledged crime film is a treat, especially since the actor rose to prominence in Hollywood thanks to Ritchie’s cult classic Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998).

Statham has always had more gravitas than most action stars, and he’s a man of few words and a cutting gaze in this film.

While the film’s final act sags a little under the weight of its many plot twists, it’s still worth seeing.

