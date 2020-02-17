Guy Sebastian at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert

Guy Sebastian lent his profile to the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert in Sydney on Sunday.

The 38-year-old performed a medley of his own hits while dressed in a vibrant button-up shirt, slim-fit pants and red loafers.

During his energetic set, the Angels Brought Me Here artist held up a cheque for $200,000 on behalf of Sony Foundation Australia.

‘It’s awesome we have all come together to support this incredible cause, I love this country so much,’ Guy addressed the crowd on stage.

The father-of-two sung a number of his hit songs including Battle Scars, and had fans on Twitter branding his performance ‘awesome’ and ‘fabulous’.

Guy is one of many local and international stars to feature at the 10-hour show, hosted by comedian Celeste Barber.

The lineup includes 5 Seconds of Summer, Olivia Newton-John, Michael Buble, Alice Cooper, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Illy, Grinspoon, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Jessica Mauboy and k.d. lang.

Less than 24 hours after they were released, TEG Dainty confirmed that all 70,000 tickets, which cost between $70 and $100, were sold out.

Ticket profits will go to several organisations assisting those affected by the recent bushfires including fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

All funds raised via Fire Fight Australia’s website will go directly to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

Viewers from all over the world can watch the charity event on Foxtel’s FOX8 and Channel V as well as Network Seven from 1pm.

Australia’s bushfire season arrived early in October 2019, resulting in 28 deaths, and more than 2,000 homes destroyed.

It’s been estimated that over a billion animals have died across the country.