Gwent Police officer in serious confition after being repeatedly stabbed during coronavirus call-out

A police officer is in a serious condition after losing a litre and a half of blood when he was stabbed multiple times during a coronavirus call-out.

Sergeant Carl Blanks, 47, was responding to a call at a house near Newport, Wales, at 5.15am on Thursday when he was stabbed.

Sergeant Blanks was stabbed several times in the abdomen before the house was set on fire.

The suspect allegedly tried to stab Sgt Healan after the fire was started and was Tasered several times during the incident.

He was overpowered by officers after climbing onto the roof of the property.

Surgeons removed two sections of Sergeant Blanks’ bowel.

Gwent Police said Sergeant Blanks was in a serious but stable condition and ‘continues to improve’ at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport.

Mohammed Ibrahim, 33, appeared in court today via video link charged with attempting to murder Sergeant Blanks, attempting to wound Sergeant Leighton Healan and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life after attempting to set fire to his house with the officers inside.

He wore a coronavirus face mask throughout the ten-minute hearing.

District Judge Stephen Harmes denied bail and Ibrahim is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on June 22.

Police were called by neighbours who heard a disturbance but were too afraid to investigate because of potential exposure to Covid-19.

Sgt Blanks was part of a police volunteer task force sent to the British Virgin Islands after the devastation of Hurricane Irma in 2017.