Gyms and pools reopen in Scotland from August 31 – full list of what’s open when

Indoor gyms and swimming pools in Scotland can reopen from August 31, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today.

The reopening date was confirmed after being brought forward by two weeks despite a spike in coronavirus.

Scotland today recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in almost three months.

Some 19,534 people in total have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 77 from 19,457 the day before.

Working from home will continue indefinitely now – as if non-essential offices returned, it could be difficult to keep schools open, Ms Sturgeon said.

But Ms Sturgeon claimed she could press ahead with other reopenings because it was “mixed news” and “we still have low numbers of new cases overall.”

Despite concerns about coronavirus clusters, she said reopenings pencilled in for August 24 could proceed.

Those include driving lessons, bingo halls, funfairs, pool halls and bowling allets.

Also from Monday, outdoor live events – with physical distancing, enhanced hygiene and restricted numbers in place – can go ahead in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Organised outdoor contact sports will also resume for people of all ages.

“However for outdoor coaching sessions, there will be a cap of 30 on the total number of people who can be coached at any one time.”

For premises such as bingo halls, Nicola Sturgeon stressed it was “of the utmost importance that guidance is strictly adhered to” – saying minsters will be monitoring this carefully.

She also announced the reopening of gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts was being brought forward.

Ms Sturgeon stated: “Three weeks ago, I indicated that they could reopen from September 14 but I also said that we would consider if that date could safely be brought forward – especially given the wider physical and mental health benefits of access to these facilities.

“Having done so, I am now able to confirm that those facilities can reopen – subject to guidance being in place – from August 31.”

Nicola Sturgeon said these were the only changes to lockdown restrictions she was able to announce today.

“We hope that further changes will be possible from Monday September 14, in line with what is currently set out in our route map,” she added.

Speaking about changes that could come in later, Nicola Sturgeon said it was hoped sports stadiums could open from September 14 “though only for limited numbers of spectators and with strict physical distancing in place”.

She added: “Some professional sports events may be arranged for spectators before then – with Scottish Government agreement – to test the safety of any new arrangements.”

It is also hoped indoor contact sports activities can resume for people aged 12 and over from the same date.

Entertainment sites and cultural venues – such as theatres and live music venues – could be able to reopen then too – again with strict physical distancing in place.

“To facilitate that, these venues can open for preparation and rehearsals from August 24,” the First Minister said.

She added: “Finally, we hope that from September 14 wedding and civil partnership receptions and funeral wakes will be able to take place with more attendees than at present, although numbers will remain restricted.

“We intend to set out more detail on this, including on permitted numbers, shortly.”

However, Ms Sturgeon went on to announce the police are to get powers to break up “large indoor gatherings” such as house parties.

“For use in cases of flagrant breach and as a last resort – we intend to give the police powers of enforcement to break up and disperse large indoor gatherings,” she said.

The Scottish Government will lay regulations next week, and the powers will cone into force from Friday August 28.

Local authorities are also to get new powers to close down businesses in their area that are not complying with Covid-19 regulations.

The Scottish Government already has powers under emergency legislation to act by, for example, closing all pubs in a particular postcode.