HACKED Israeli Defense Minister demands ‘freedom for Palestine,’ tweets out Turkey’s anthem

The Twitter handle of Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett appears to have been breached, sending out a highly off-message post urging the liberation of Palestine, followed by the lyrics of Turkey’s anthem in English.

The post appeared briefly on Bennett’s Twitter page early on Saturday morning, and while there’s yet no confirmation of the intrusion from the minister or his office, the tweet was archived and captured in a number of screenshots before it was deleted.

Israel’s Defense Minister’s account likely got hacked and tweeted this. It’s now deleted. pic.twitter.com/kHEEmSpAXF — #NarcoDictators4Biden (@RealAlexRubi) March 7, 2020

Israel’s defence minister – yes you read that correctly – had his twitter account hacked earlier on. How can he be a defence minister if he can’t even keep his social media profiles secure? Also fully back this important message tweeted out from his account! pic.twitter.com/HxO9dI2vLx — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) March 7, 2020

In addition to the pro-Palestinian message – surely a first from the hawkish defense minister – Bennett’s account also mysteriously tweeted out a reference to Turkish poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, a patriotic icon and author of the country’s national anthem, as well as its text along with a photo of the Turkish flag.

חחחח 😁מישהו פרץ לחשבון של @naftalibennett.אולי כדאי סיסמה יותר טובה? pic.twitter.com/dk36MjgoDJ — ביבי שלז ☭ BB Shlez (@bbsch9721) March 7, 2020

For decades, Palestinian territory has been under Israeli military occupation, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and – until 2005 – the Gaza Strip, despite a litany of United Nations resolutions condemning Tel Aviv for repeated human rights violations in the territories and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

